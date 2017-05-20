EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2009560" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a tour of this grand mansion in Tanglewood

If you're looking for a home built for a king, you're in the right spot. A massive 10,651-square-foot home in Tanglewood sits on a beautiful pie-shaped lot and uses every inch to show off its elegance.The floor plan is ideal for a sophisticated but comfortable lifestyle that starts at the front entryway. Guests are welcomed through the 13-foot, three-inch-thick custom finished solid Alder Wood double doors. To the right is a beautiful study. To the left, a grand staircase that takes you to the second of three floors.The kitchen and family room are situated right in the middle of the home. The space is perfect for entertaining family and guests as the floor-to-ceiling windows bring the luxurious outdoor space inside.The outdoor space is situated in the front of the home, cordoned off from the street with a beautiful stone wall so you and your guests can enjoy the beautiful pool and outdoor kitchen space on a gorgeous spring day in Houston.On the second floor sit the majority of the bedrooms and a game room perfect for entertaining. The space includes a custom wet bar and sitting area. You can also enter your own personal theater room to take in your favorite flick.But this home isn't cheap -- it is currently on the market for $7,750,000.