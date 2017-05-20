  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
REAL ESTATE

Must-see Tanglewood mansion hits market

EMBED </>More Videos

Massive mansion in Tanglewood offers indoor and outdoor elegance (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're looking for a home built for a king, you're in the right spot. A massive 10,651-square-foot home in Tanglewood sits on a beautiful pie-shaped lot and uses every inch to show off its elegance.

The floor plan is ideal for a sophisticated but comfortable lifestyle that starts at the front entryway. Guests are welcomed through the 13-foot, three-inch-thick custom finished solid Alder Wood double doors. To the right is a beautiful study. To the left, a grand staircase that takes you to the second of three floors.

EMBED More News Videos

Take a tour of this grand mansion in Tanglewood



The kitchen and family room are situated right in the middle of the home. The space is perfect for entertaining family and guests as the floor-to-ceiling windows bring the luxurious outdoor space inside.

The outdoor space is situated in the front of the home, cordoned off from the street with a beautiful stone wall so you and your guests can enjoy the beautiful pool and outdoor kitchen space on a gorgeous spring day in Houston.

On the second floor sit the majority of the bedrooms and a game room perfect for entertaining. The space includes a custom wet bar and sitting area. You can also enter your own personal theater room to take in your favorite flick.

But this home isn't cheap -- it is currently on the market for $7,750,000.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
realestatecool spacesluxury homesHoustonTanglewood
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
REAL ESTATE
Legendary Astronaut's home hits the market
Legendary heart surgeon Denton Cooley's home for sale
Step inside these top 10 Texas dream homes
Houston apartment finder celebrates 98th birthday
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Houston Astros place Keuchel on disabled list
Pippa Middleton marries in almost-royal event
Stormy weekend ahead in Houston
Galveston Bathing Beauties Contest brings out bombshells
Pasadena Strawberry Festival lays out huge shortcake
Midtown residents push back against 288 expansion
What's happening around town today?
Show More
Buc-ee's is not Texas' top-rated gas station
Sneak peek at Moody Gardens Aquarium renovations
8 passengers rescued after Six Flags coaster stops
Rape victim finds healing in extreme weight loss
Student dies in 'choking game'
More News
Top Video
Local chef-lebrities gear up for pig cookoff
7 things you should know about excess skin surgery
Rape victim finds healing in extreme weight loss
Memorial service honors fallen HPD officers
More Video