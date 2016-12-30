If you are looking for a birds eye view of Houston, this Uptown Park penthouse is exactly what you need. This amazing space offers incredible views of downtown Houston and a space perfect for entertaining.The 4,787 square foot penthouse in the sky has an expansive reception and open floor plan with windows from floor to ceiling. Beautiful hardwood floors pave the way from the kitchen to the amazing master bedroom and bath. The outdoor balcony is perfect for enjoying cool evenings with a drink or entertaining friends and family, with downtown Houston lighting up the night sky.This type of luxury is going to cost you. The penthouse is currently listed at a cool, crisp $3,850,000.