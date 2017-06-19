COOL SPACES

Stunning contemporary home makes splash in Bunker Hill Village

The Memorial Villages are a hot area to buy right now and you can't go wrong with this stunning, modern contemporary home in the heart of Bunker Hill Village.

This 5 bedroom, 5 bath is situated on a spacious corner lot with mature trees and lush landscaping. The wide open entry connects both sides of the home with dining and sunken living room to the left, and an amazing gourmet kitchen to the right, that features a huge modern island with cooktop, 2 sinks, a built-in sub-zero refrigerator/freezer, 2 dishwashers and expansive breakfast bar. It is the perfect space for entertaining.
Take a tour of this sleek contemporary five bedroom home


Out back is a screened in porch which provides a resort style environment. Its wood ceilings and fans make it the perfect space to get a taste of the outdoors, with the comfort of being inside. The home has an incredible backyard with lush landscaping around your own pool. It is the perfect space for those hot summer days here in Houston or entertaining in the beautiful days in the spring.

The east wing staircase lands at the master study and sitting area, that leads right into the spacious master bedroom with custom built-in bookcases and shelving perfect for storage. But the highlight of the master suite is the master bath and closets, featuring a beautiful walk in shower and the closet big enough for everything you own.

Add in the modern technology throughout and 4 other bedrooms, this bunker hill home is ready for move in. The home is currently listed at $1,895,000.
