In a neighborhood of opulent mansions, a New England colonial, is as special today as the day it was built for Houston construction tycoon George R. Brown. Now, the River Oaks estate is on the market for $10 million."It beautifully exemplifies the elegance and simplicity of Houston domestic architecture in the early 1920s and 30s," said architectural historian Stephen Fox of the home built for Brown.The Brown family's pedigree -- the founders of Brown and Root, a major Texas engineering and construction company -- put Brown on the map as a construction magnate. The namesake of the convention center, Brown was also involved in the creation of the Gulf Freeway and the Johnson Space Center.In 1932, Brown and his wife had the home built on Inwood for less than what a kitchen remodel would cost today."$10,000 for a substantial house --is what $10,000 bought at the depths of the depression," said Fox.The original features of the home, like wide plank oak floors, designed by a partner of famed architect John Staub still remain. An upstairs guest room is where First Lady, Lady Bird Johnson stayed during a visit. The view from the window include a Magnolia tree planted in her honor.With the past preserved, the current owners improved on it, building a separate wing, designed to compliment what came before. Other features include five bedrooms, a master bedroom with a wood burning fireplace, dressing area and master closet, along with a light filled sunroom, library, guest house and pool house.Loved for years, the nearly 9,000 square foot home now awaiting a buyer who will continue the home's history.