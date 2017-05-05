Man claims neighbor stole his land

Mario Gonzalez claims his neighbor stole a 10 feet of land by placing a new fence.Gonzales says he's being bullied by his new "well off" neighbor. Gonzalez claims his neighbor took a portion of his property in the back claiming it belonged to him.Gonzalez says he has paperwork proving the land is his and that he has been paying taxes on it for years.According to Gonzalez, an appraiser came by and measured the land and said that the property belongs to Gonzalez.Gonzalez says his neighbor is not cooperating and he just doesn't have the money to pay for lawyer fees.ABC13 has learned that according to the appraisal district, the land is actually owned by a third party.A real estate attorney says that in older areas lots were plotted before precise technology. Surveyors sometimes differ in these cases and create the disputes.