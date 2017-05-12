REAL ESTATE

River Oaks home of legendary Houston heart surgeon Denton Cooley up for sale

One of the hottest listings on the home market has a lot of heart. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It is one of the hottest new listings on the market, and it has both heart and a place in Houston's hall of fame for its honored owner.

It is a stately home on one of the best streets in River Oaks. Complete with an addition by famed architect John Staub, gleaming original hardwood floors welcome guests into the the 7-bedroom southern Colonial style house at 3014 Del Monte.

On the wall, there is a portrait of the owner who gave the house its pedigree, legendary Houston surgeon Dr. Denton Cooley -- the man who mended broken hearts.

One of Cooley's five daughters, realtor Mary Craddock said the family moved into the home in 1962, just as she began junior high school.

The home's nearly 7,000 square feet of space is perfect for entertaining, and the Cooley family made use of it. Craddock recalled playing billiards with their father and throwing parties featuring Houston-area notables like Billy Gibbons in the years before ZZ Top.


Dr. Cooley worked on tens of thousands of patients over the years. He died in 2016 at the age of 96, less than a month after his wife Louise passed away. The house is still filled with his books and heart-shaped mementos.

SEE ALSO: The life and legacy of Dr. Denton Cooley, famed Houston heart surgeon

With a listing price of $4,499,000, the home is available for a new owner to create their own memories in the house with a heart.

