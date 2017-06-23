REAL ESTATE

Late Anna Nicole Smith $2 million house up for sale

CYRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
For the first time since her untimely death, the former estate of famous American model Anna Nicole Smith is being offered for sale in Cypress, Texas.

Built in 1988, the two story home is equip with five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, and four attached/detached over sized garages. The house also features a breakfast room, den, formal living and dining area, game room and guest house. Along with two staircases, a breakfast bar, country kitchen, island kitchen, and wet bar.

But that is just the house, Smith made sure to utilize the rest of her property. Outside, there is a custom built pool, lavish landscaping, a 13 stall barn and lighted arena for equestrian operations.

Before Smith's passing, she sold the house to Mark Myers who added a wine cellar, gym building, sport court, putting green and a one of a kind indoor/outdoor kitchen.

Myers is selling the house for $2,842,000. For more information, you can visit Har.com.

