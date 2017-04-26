Heights home shows off its industrial side

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1900269" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a tour of this cool modern home, with high ceilings, concrete floors and beautiful pool

The Heights has homes that meet the tastes of everyone that lives there, but one home that just hit the market is really drawing attention. They describe it as modern-industrial, using a lot of raw materials like concrete floors and architectural clay bricks to complement tall, open ceilings.The 3,432-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath home sits on one of the biggest lots in the Heights area. Its first floor includes an extremely modern, raw kitchen that looks over an open dining area and living room. The living room opens up even further to the open back yard with a pool.If you are looking to go upstairs, you have two options. You can take the stairs or hop on the open concept elevator to take you to the second floor, which offers scenic views of not only the property but also the surrounding Heights area. The second floor is also home to the master bedroom and the master bath, which can only be described as creative.There is also a balcony off the master suite that has its own spiral staircase that takes you to the backyard and pool area. If that's not enough for you, there is a garage apartment in the back.All of this -- plus the lush landscaping -- can be yours for $1,499,000.