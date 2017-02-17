LUXURY HOMES

Get back to nature in Hockley home's treehouse

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ktrk"><span>KTRK</span></div><span class="caption-text">(Rachel Solar&#47;Martha Turner Sotheby&#39;s International Realty)</span></div>
Danny Clemens
HOCKLEY, TX (KTRK) --
If you want to experience Mother Nature in all her splendor without ever leaving your property, you might want to consider a move up to northwest Harris County.

If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

A home on the market in Hockley is decked out with a nature lover's must-have amenities: an infinity pool and cabana with an Argentine grill, bountiful trails, a secret garden, a beautifully landscaped pond, a custom-built vegetable garden with rustic chicken coop and -- perhaps most impressively -- a private treehouse that is sure to delight children and adults alike.

EMBED More News Videos

A stunning custom homein Hockley blends elegance and the natural beauty of the outdoors



The luxurious estate on 24710 Mesquite River Trail sits on a roomy 12.65-acre lot that backs to a verdant forest.

Of course, the inside of the 4,814-square-foot house is just as impressive as the breathtaking land that surrounds it. The custom-built abode features four bedrooms with full bathrooms, a wine cellar that can hold 900 bottles, sleek Italian marble finish, a generator and a water softener.

The interior of the home is wired with a Control-4 system, which allows homeowners to control lighting, entertainment, security, energy and communications systems throughout the house at the touch of a button.

Throughout the home, large windows offer a breathtaking view of the property.

Guests who come to explore the flourishing forest property can stay in the 500-square-foot detached guest house, which features a private bathroom, lot, full plumbing and garage space.

The home is listed by Rachel Solar of Martha Turner Sothebys International Realty for $2,860,000.
Related Topics:
realestatecool spacesnaturebuzzworthyluxury homesHockleyHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LUXURY HOMES
PHOTOS: Rock climber's dream house on the market in West U
Million-dollar modern home for sale in Sugar Land
CAVIAR DREAMS: Houston's most expensive homes in 2016
Get the ultimate Super Bowl experience in rental mansion
More luxury homes
REAL ESTATE
Iconic 'Mary Tyler Moore Show' house on the market
'Amityville Horror' house sells for less than asking price
PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
PHOTOS: Rock climber's dream house on the market in West U
More Real Estate
Top Stories
No charges for teacher accused of sex with student
Man rescues four 100 miles off the coast in bad weather
Coach charged after throwing dodgeball at student
Galveston ups security ahead of Mardi Gras weekend
Police: Man charged after child hit 62 times in 5 minutes
Carlo's Bakery from 'Cake Boss' coming to The Woodlands
Rain moving out, but more on the way
Show More
Suspect arrested in 20-month sexual assault of 13-year-old
Should the Texans trade JJ Watt?
Houston restaurants raise funds to protect immigrant rights
DHS weighed National Guard for immigration roundups
Agents seize horse genitals hidden in juice boxes
More News
Photos
Daughter gets epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
PHOTOS: 'Hot felon' makes NY Fashion Week debut
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
PHOTOS: Sweethearts Dance for burned children
More Photos