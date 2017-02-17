Get back to nature in Hockley home's treehouse

HOCKLEY, TX (KTRK) --If you want to experience Mother Nature in all her splendor without ever leaving your property, you might want to consider a move up to northwest Harris County.
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.
A home on the market in Hockley is decked out with a nature lover's must-have amenities: an infinity pool and cabana with an Argentine grill, bountiful trails, a secret garden, a beautifully landscaped pond, a custom-built vegetable garden with rustic chicken coop and -- perhaps most impressively -- a private treehouse that is sure to delight children and adults alike.
The luxurious estate on 24710 Mesquite River Trail sits on a roomy 12.65-acre lot that backs to a verdant forest.
Of course, the inside of the 4,814-square-foot house is just as impressive as the breathtaking land that surrounds it. The custom-built abode features four bedrooms with full bathrooms, a wine cellar that can hold 900 bottles, sleek Italian marble finish, a generator and a water softener.
The interior of the home is wired with a Control-4 system, which allows homeowners to control lighting, entertainment, security, energy and communications systems throughout the house at the touch of a button.
Throughout the home, large windows offer a breathtaking view of the property.
Guests who come to explore the flourishing forest property can stay in the 500-square-foot detached guest house, which features a private bathroom, lot, full plumbing and garage space.
The home is listed by Rachel Solar of Martha Turner Sothebys International Realty for $2,860,000.