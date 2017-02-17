Get back to nature in Hockley home's treehouse

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1760165" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A stunning custom homein Hockley blends elegance and the natural beauty of the outdoors

If you want to experience Mother Nature in all her splendor without ever leaving your property, you might want to consider a move up to northwest Harris County.A home on the market in Hockley is decked out with a nature lover's must-have amenities: an infinity pool and cabana with an Argentine grill, bountiful trails, a secret garden, a beautifully landscaped pond, a custom-built vegetable garden with rustic chicken coop and -- perhaps most impressively -- a private treehouse that is sure to delight children and adults alike.The luxurious estate on 24710 Mesquite River Trail sits on a roomy 12.65-acre lot that backs to a verdant forest.Of course, the inside of the 4,814-square-foot house is just as impressive as the breathtaking land that surrounds it. The custom-built abode features four bedrooms with full bathrooms, a wine cellar that can hold 900 bottles, sleek Italian marble finish, a generator and a water softener.The interior of the home is wired with a Control-4 system, which allows homeowners to control lighting, entertainment, security, energy and communications systems throughout the house at the touch of a button.Throughout the home, large windows offer a breathtaking view of the property.Guests who come to explore the flourishing forest property can stay in the 500-square-foot detached guest house, which features a private bathroom, lot, full plumbing and garage space.