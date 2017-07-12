AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Family earning up to $138K qualifies for affordable housing in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

A family of two making up to $138,000 can now qualify for affordable housing in San Francisco.

By
SAN FRANCISCO --
A family of two making up to $138,000 can now qualify for affordable housing in San Francisco.

The Board of Supervisors passed a new policy Tuesday to expand housing assistance for those earning higher incomes.

The last time San Francisco updated its affordable housing policy was in 2002.

Before the new proposal passed, anyone earning 55 percent of the San Francisco median household income qualified for assistance. So if the median is $77,734, in order to qualify for affordable housing the person must be making $42,753.

Under the new plan anyone earning up to 150 percent of median qualifies. A single person would need to earn $120,000, and a two person household would need to earn $138,000. A family of two would pay a little more than $2800 a month for a one bedroom.

This will make it easier to keep teachers, firefighters and other middle class workers in San Francisco.

Currently a developer must set aside 12 percent of units built toward affordable rental units. That percentage will now go up to 18 percent.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
realestatejobschildrenteenagerteenagersschoolteacherteachersrentersrentsaffordable housingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Houston Housing Authority opens voucher waitlist
Mayor disapproves of affordable housing project for Briargrove
Missouri City mother claims landlord took her money
Couple living large in a tiny house
More affordable housing
REAL ESTATE
Rex Tillerson's Hill Country hideaway for sale
River Oaks home built for Saudi prince on the market
Beautiful mansion in Shadyside hits the market
Amazing uptown area home hits market
More Real Estate
Top Stories
10-year-old calls 911 after father killed in Lake Conroe boat crash
Another round of storms today
Congressman Al Green joins bid to impeach Trump
Timeline of the murder in Hedwig Village
Disabled woman found dead in van at state living center
Massive shark found dead along banks of Trinity River
Schlitterbahn celebrates Women Learn to Surf Day
Show More
Louis Vuitton reps deny pop-up story
Thief steals $200K in watches from Macy's in The Galleria
Mom wants apology after McDonald's covered in feces
Person of interest in missing men case arrested again
Houston public works director placed on leave
More News
Top Video
10-year-old calls 911 after father killed in Lake Conroe boat crash
Congressman Al Green joins bid to impeach Trump
Disabled woman found dead in van at state living center
Schlitterbahn celebrates Women Learn to Surf Day
More Video