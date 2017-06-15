REAL ESTATE

Astrodome architect's home for sale

Mod house designed by architect who worked on Astrodome for sale (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Calling all Astrodome fans!

The home of one of the architects who designed the "Eighth Wonder of the World" could be yours.

The house, located at 1639 Banks St., was designed by Ralph Anderson, a famous Houston architect who helped design the Astrodome.

Anderson passed away in 1990, but the Boulevard Oaks home was his residence.

The home, complete with contemporary styling and a sleek look, reflects the 1960's modernism style.

The house features an outdoor space in the center of the home.

The house is listed for $839,000 with Jessica Meyer of Greenwood King Properties.

