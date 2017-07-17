By any means, a house like the one on sale on Colony West Drive in Richmond would catch a lot of attention.But it is what's inside the five-bedroom home that has a lot of people talking on social media: loud art and a family of mannequins.The 7,406-square-foot estate is decked out from wall to wall in one of the most unique and eclectic collections of art in southeast Texas. There is also a family of lifelike figures dwelling inside.In the study and living room, mannequins seem to walk on the ceiling.In the master bedroom, a female mannequin sits at the foot of the bed in waiting, but for what? That remains a mystery.The home, owned by an unidentified artist and her family, has been the subject of a lot of conversation, some of it good, some of it not, confessed Diana Power, of Re/Max Fine Properties."The comments on Facebook make you wonder why people waste so much time on negative stuff," Power said.Still, the response has been "overwhelming," Powers said.While the art might be distracting, Powers said you can see the charm of the house underneath it all, from its $300,000 foundations to the way the windows are framed in cement and stone."I think that the person who will end up buying this house can see the forest from the trees," Powers said. "But we may have someone from inside the loop buy it because an artist lived here."Behind a broad electronic gate sits the majestic estate, surrounded by two acres of lush greenery and crepe myrtles in full bloom.The estate is going for $1,275,000, and features a family room, an art studio, game room, trophy room, pool, outdoor kitchen, and a garage apartment.The house is also on the creek, but Powers said it is not in the floodplain.In case you're wondering, the art's not for sale."She's taking everything when she moves."