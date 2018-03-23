Protests over fatal police shooting of unarmed man disrupt NBA game in Sacramento

EMBED </>More Videos

Protesters are demanding that the two officers involved in a Sacramento shooting be charged in the death of 22-year-old Stephon Clark. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO, California --
Protesters are demanding that the two officers involved in a Sacramento shooting be charged in the death of 22-year-old Stephon Clark.

Hundreds of protesters surrounded the Golden One Center in downtown Sacramento where the Kings and Atlanta Hawks were playing. Protesters effectively shut off entrances to the game. Many of the fans were sent home.

The protest followed the release of police bodycam video, which shows the shooting.

It's not just the disturbing manner in which Clark died, but what happened after the split second decision by police and why they turned off their microphones that has many in Sacramento, including Clark's family outraged Thursday night.

"He was shot so many times, so many times," said Clark's grandmother Sequita Thompson.

Police say the incident started when neighbors called 911, reporting a man breaking car windows then hiding in a backyard.

Police went door to door looking for the suspect. In the air, a police helicopter zoomed in on someone running south, then hopping a fence.

Officials say Clark was looking into a car parked at his grandmother's house.

Police say they fired 20 rounds because Clark advanced toward them holding what they believed to be a gun, and they feared for their safety.

After Clark was shot, police waited nearly six minutes for backup before administering CPR. Soon after, their bodycams went silent as officers discussed what happened with a supervisor.

"When they fire their service weapons, they believed that this individual had a firearm," said Sacramento Police Sargeant Vance Chandler.

The shooting prompted outrage in the community Thursday night which led to a protest.

Protesters lined the streets in Sacramento and eventually spilled onto the highway, blocking drivers passing by. Later, more protesters surrounded the Golden One Center as the Kings got set to play the Atlanta Hawks.

Bodycam footage showed the father of two holding just an iPhone, no weapon was found.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
officer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingSacramento KingsprotestNBAhighwaysman killedfatal shootingABC Newsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Former Houston doctor found guilty in murder-for-hire plot
NFL star charged after allegedly shoving paraplegic at NRG
'Casual cop' called to wild chase with no time to change
EAT LIKE CHAMPS: Astros introduce new food items for 2018
Chemical company and owner indicted for allegedly polluting bayou
2 arrested after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Spring area
Galveston Co. investigating the risk of disease transmission at facility
'Just trying to get to Maryland' says man driving over 160 mph
Show More
New Astros pitcher Joe Smith playing for bigger cause
Next big storm arrives the middle of next week with heavy rain
School arms students with rocks in case of school shooter
Former Schlitterbahn executive charged in 2016 death of boy on slide
Babysitter arrested after 3-year-old found alone on sidewalk in Atascocita
More News
Top Video
New Astros pitcher Joe Smith playing for bigger cause
Galveston Co. investigating the risk of disease transmission at facility
Former Houston doctor found guilty in murder-for-hire plot
NFL star charged after allegedly shoving paraplegic at NRG
More Video