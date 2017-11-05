  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: Latest on deadly church shooting in Sutherland Springs
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING

Trump tweets about Texas church shooting: 'May God be with the people of Sutherland Springs'

EMBED </>More Videos

Families pray outside San Antonio church as they wait to hear about loved ones.

President Donald Trump is in Japan for a five-country tour of Asia, but he said via Twitter on Sunday that he is monitoring the situation Sutherland Springs, Texas following a shooting at a church that has left at least 20 people dead.


"May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas," Trump tweeted. "The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan."

According to a witness, a man walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio around 11:30 a.m. and began shooting. At least 20 people were killed and 30 more were injured. Police have told ABNC News that the alleged shooter is dead.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has also issued a statement on the shooting, thanking law enforcement for their efforts and encouraging Texans to pray for the Sutherland Springs community.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
Texas church shootingmass shootingshootingreligiondonald trump
Load Comments
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
More about the victims in the deadly Texas church shooting
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in Texas church shooting
Worst mass shootings in recent U.S. history
Timeline of church shooting in Sutherland Springs
More Texas church shooting
Top Stories
LIVE: Latest on deadly church shooting in Sutherland Springs
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in Texas church shooting
Timeline of church shooting in Sutherland Springs
More about the victims in the deadly Texas church shooting
Texans fall to Colts 20-14 in AFC South matchup
Chemical spill closes part of Ben Taub Hospital
George W. and Laura Bush celebrate 40th anniversary
Muggy and hot for your Sunday in Houston
Show More
Mother of 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon dies
Shalane Flanagan, Geoffrey Kamworor win NYC Marathon
Police: Violent robbers caught with ATM in car after chase
Neighbors pound on doors as apartments erupt in flames
Astros reveal 2018 regular season
More News
Top Video
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in Texas church shooting
Timeline of church shooting in Sutherland Springs
LIVE: Latest on deadly church shooting in Sutherland Springs
Chemical spill closes part of Ben Taub Hospital
More Video