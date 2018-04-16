POLITICS

Who is Donald Trump's personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen?

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Cohen has worked as President Donald Trump's lawyer for over a decade and is seen has his fixer. (Andrew Harnik/AP Photo)

The spotlight on President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen has intensified following the FBI raid of his office and hotel room and his legal battle seeking to keep his seized records and recordings private.

Cohen has worked as Trump's private attorney for more than a decade and is seen as a "street-wise New Yorker with a penchant for confrontation" who works as Trump's fixer, according to ABC News.

Early in his career, Cohen practiced as a personal injury lawyer and made millions in real estate. He and his father-in-law also partnered to own a fleet of New York City taxi cabs.

Cohen first caught the attention of Trump in the early 2000's when he helped resolve a tenant dispute as a member of the condo board at one of Trump's property. Trump reportedly wanted to meet Cohen because he was able to do what his lawyers were unable to do.

He has worked as a dealmaker, becoming a key figure in helping establish Trump-branded properties overseas, according to ABC News. He was involved in a plan to build a tower in Moscow in October 2016, a project that eventually stalled.

Cohen has been known to berate reporters for writing unflattering stories about Trump. He has regularly threatened lawsuits against those who challenge his boss, and has worked with tabloids to kill unfavorable stories.

He says he took out a home equity loan to personally pay porn actress Storm Daniels $130,000 to keep silent about an alleged affair with Trump.

Cohen's lawyers have identified former GOP fundraiser Elliot Broidy and Fox News host Sean Hannity as his other clients during a hearing seeking to keep his raided files private. Hannity has denied ever being represented by Cohen.

The Associated Press has contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpthe white houseFBI
POLITICS
Sen. John McCain hospitalized with intestinal infection
Inside the growing Bush family political dynasty
'Morally unfit:' Moments from James Comey's interview on Trump
Kentucky governor apologizes for child sex abuse remarks
More Politics
Top Stories
Family grieves man killed outside AMC Gulf Pointe movie theater
Babysitter finds possible ecstasy at park in The Heights
Come and get 'em: Astros announce 2018 game giveaways
Cheering supporters welcome Katy ISD superintendent
Sen. John McCain hospitalized with intestinal infection
Clara Harris to be released from prison in May
Man charged in deadly 6-vehicle crash arrested at IAH
Teen shot while riding in car on North Freeway
Show More
Report details sterilization and other problems with Galveston clinic
7 hidden signs you might suffer from sleep apnea
Kendrick Lamar becomes 1st rapper to win Pulitzer Prize for music
Texas Renaissance Festival reveals 2018 schedule
Former First Lady Barbara Bush at home in comfort care
More News