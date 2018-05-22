POLITICS

White, Valdez virtually tied in runoff for Democratic governor nod

EMBED </>More Videos

The race for the Democratic nomination for Texas governor is now down to two candidates: Andrew White and Lupe Valdez.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The two candidates vying for the chance to take on Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in November are in a very close race right now.

Texans went to the polls Tuesday to help decide who will appear on the November ballot, including the race for the Democratic Party's gubernatorial nomination.

Early on Tuesday evening, Lupe Valdez was out in front but by only a small number of votes. Added returns give her or Andrew White the advantage at anytime.

White is a Houston entrepreneur and son of former Texas governor Mark White. Valdez is the former sheriff in Dallas.

During the March primary, the vote count was described as being "agonizingly slow" by reporter Tom Abrahams. It appears, at least right now, that we might see a repeat in the slow trickle of numbers as the votes are counted.

WATCH: Andrew White reacts to election results
EMBED More News Videos

Entrepreneur Andrew White said he looks forward to comparing his vision for Texas with that of former Dallas sheriff Lupe Valdez for the nomination.


"Our message of bringing sanity and reason back to state government is resonating, it's connecting with the voters," White told ABC13 in March.

"I identify with a lot of Texans in many different ways and I think it's just the time for change," Valdez said after being thrust into the runoff. "And I'm the one who has caused change before and I'm ready to do it again."

MEET THE CANDIDATES: LUPE VALDEZ
EMBED More News Videos

(D) Lupe Valdez

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernortexas newstexas politicselection 2018democratsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
ELECTION RESULTS: 2018 Texas Democratic and GOP primary runoffs
Texas congressional runoff could have national implications
Schools in one state may be required to display 'In God We Trust'
Who is Gina Haspel? What to know about first female CIA director
More Politics
Top Stories
ELECTION RESULTS: 2018 Texas Democratic and GOP primary runoffs
Texas congressional runoff could have national implications
Body of slain Santa Fe exchange student arrives in Pakistan
LIVE BLOG: Rockets need to respond in Game 4 after blowout loss
Houston Rockets to host Santa Fe HS seniors at Game 5
Seven Lakes Jr. High students receive racist text messages
Grade changing scandal uncovered at Furr High School
Student recall acts of heroism during Santa Fe HHS shooting
Show More
Aurora theater shooting victim's family offers comfort to Santa Fe
Navigating Houston's airports using the latest technology
Astros honoring Santa Fe victims with tees and donations
Students enter Santa Fe HS building for the first time since shooting
Fifth grader arrested after 2 students shot with pellet gun
More News