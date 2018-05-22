EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3183760" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Entrepreneur Andrew White said he looks forward to comparing his vision for Texas with that of former Dallas sheriff Lupe Valdez for the nomination.

The two candidates vying for the chance to take on Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in November are in a very close race right now.Texans went to the polls Tuesday to help decide who will appear on the November ballot, including the race for the Democratic Party's gubernatorial nomination.Early on Tuesday evening,. Added returns give her or Andrew White the advantage at anytime.White is a Houston entrepreneur and son of former Texas governor Mark White. Valdez is the former sheriff in Dallas.During the March primary, the vote count was described as being "agonizingly slow" by reporter Tom Abrahams. It appears, at least right now, that we might see a repeat in the slow trickle of numbers as the votes are counted."Our message of bringing sanity and reason back to state government is resonating, it's connecting with the voters," White told ABC13 in March."I identify with a lot of Texans in many different ways and I think it's just the time for change," Valdez said after being thrust into the runoff. "And I'm the one who has caused change before and I'm ready to do it again."