POLITICS

White House doctor Ronny Jackson withdraws as VA secretary nominee

Ronny Jackson (Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON --
White House doctor Ronny Jackson is withdrawing from consideration as Veterans Affairs secretary. Jackson says "false allegations" against him have become a distraction.

The White House sent out a statement from Jackson Thursday morning. He says he "did not expect to have to dignify baseless and anonymous attacks on my character and integrity."

Jackson has faced a series of accusations about his workplace conduct, including that recklessly prescribed drugs and exhibited drunken behavior.

Trump chose Jackson to head the VA last month after abruptly firing Obama administration official David Shulkin.

Jackson was a surprise choice who has worked as a White House physician since 2006. He faced immediate questions from Republican and Democratic lawmakers about whether he had the experience to manage the VA, which has 360,000 employees serving 9 million veterans.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
George H.W. Bush to leave hospital on Friday, Jeb Bush says
George H.W. Bush is 'alert and talking'
No punishment for professor who called Bush 'amazing racist'
Trump administration wants hospitals to publish prices online
More Politics
Top Stories
4th teen likely filming deadly street race for social media
Ford getting rid of all its cars but 2
MOVING ON: Rockets eliminate T-Wolves in Game 5, 122-104
George H.W. Bush to leave hospital on Friday, Jeb Bush says
DIY phone repair kits save you money but at what cost?
Reading Road US-59 overpass to close in Rosenberg
Man faces felony charges for 16th DUI
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
USPS worker caught tossing packages onto homeowner's porch
Houston seeking millions for Jones Plaza renovation
Drivers beware of Ironman road closures in The Woodlands
'They will catch you' 9-year-old girl chases purse snatcher
Bicyclists pressing for fixes after woman hit by dump truck
More News