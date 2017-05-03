TEXAS POLITICS

Texas Legislature passes ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
The Texas Legislature has passed a ban on so-called "sanctuary cities" that allows police officers to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs and police chiefs with jail time if they don't work with federal authorities.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has pledged to sign the bill into law, which could now come quickly.
RELATED: Inside the debate on the "sanctuary cities" bill
Texas could become the first state to jail police who do not enforce federal immigration laws



The GOP-led Senate passed the bill Wednesday despite objections from Democrats, who call the bill a "show-me-your-papers" measure that will be used to discriminate against Latinos.

The term "sanctuary cities" has no legal definition, but Republicans want local police to help federal immigration agents crack down on criminal suspects in the U.S. illegally.

The bill allows the state to withhold funding from local governments for acting as sanctuary cities.
RELATED: 'Sanctuary cities' bill comes into focus in Texas
What to watch: 'sanctuary cities' inching toward governor's desk

Related Topics:
politicstexas politicssanctuary citiesimmigration reformimmigrationAustin
