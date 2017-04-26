TEXAS NEWS

Turner warns of massive layoffs if city pension plan fails to pass

Mayor Sylvester Turner (file photo)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner took to Twitter Wednesday to warn that as many as 2,200 municipal workers could be laid off if state lawmakers do not approve the city's pension plan.



Earlier this year, the city council approved a plan that would address a $4 billion shortfall caused through rising pension obligations.

Now, state leaders must approve the plan.

"This is not new debt, this is what we owe police," Turner said. "Even if the voters were to say no in November on the pension obligation bond, we still owe. The only reason why we're entertaining it is because it's cheaper debt right now."

The city's plan pays off $8.1 billion in unfunded liabilities for pensions and does it without raising taxes, according to Turner's office.


