CONFEDERATE MONUMENT

Trump on Confederate statues: 'You can't change history, but you can learn from it'

A damaged nearly century-old Confederate statue lies on a pallet in a warehouse in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Allen Breed/AP Photo)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
Still facing criticism over his response of the deadly weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, President Trump took to Twitter to bemoan disappointment over the removal of Confederate statues across the U.S.

In a series of tweets, Trump said it was "sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments."

The tension felt between white Nationalists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville stemmed from the city considering the removal of a statue dedicated to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

He continued, "You can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish!"


The clashes in the college town that is home to University of Virginia climaxed when a car rammed into a crowd of counter-protesters. Heather Heyer, 32, was fatally struck. James Alex Fields Jr., who was in town for the "Unite the Right" rally, is accused of causing the crash that also injured 19 others.

Two Virigina state police officers were also killed in a helicopter crash while patrolling the protests.

Trump drew criticism from the media and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for his immediate blame of "many sides" for the violence. He later denounced the actions of neo-Nazis, white Nationalists and the KKK by name in a scripted statement.

However, he later reaffirmed his original take on Charlottesville, saying there were good people on "both sides."

Confederate statues' fate in wake of Charlottesville violence

EMBED More News Videos

Here are the fates of some of the Confederate monuments around the country in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
politicsWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CONFEDERATE MONUMENT
Local leaders sound off on Confederate statues debate
More confederate monument
POLITICS
Congresswoman calls for removal of President Trump
Leader of white supremacy march fearful, tearful
Local leaders sound off on Confederate statues debate
Bushes call on US to 'reject racial bigotry'
More Politics
Top Stories
Longer school day for students in Spring ISD this year
Powerball ticket sold in Humble hits for $2 million
REMEMBERING: Jessica Cain vanished 20 years ago
Shots fired as bettors fight over basketball game
Congresswoman calls for removal of President Trump
Dad accused of leaving his 5 kids alone while at work
World's 'tallest, fastest' roller coaster coming soon
Giant video game collection sells for $20,000
Show More
Diamond ring lost years ago found in growing carrot
Highway 288 on Texas top 5 deadly highways list
Warming up again Thursday
PHOTOS: Back to school for Houston area students
5 free apps that will get your family organized
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Back to school for Houston area students
Elvis Presley through the years
Lawsuit: Rodent baked into Chick-fil-A sandwich
Incredible mansion hits market in Memorial area
More Photos