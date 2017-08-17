Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Still facing criticism over his response of the deadly weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, President Trump took to Twitter to bemoan disappointment over the removal of Confederate statues across the U.S.In a series of tweets, Trump said it was "sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments."The tension felt between white Nationalists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville stemmed from the city considering the removal of a statue dedicated to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.He continued, "You can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish!"The clashes in the college town that is home to University of Virginia climaxed when a car rammed into a crowd of counter-protesters. Heather Heyer, 32, was fatally struck. James Alex Fields Jr., who was in town for the "Unite the Right" rally, is accused of causing the crash that also injured 19 others.Two Virigina state police officers were also killed in a helicopter crash while patrolling the protests.Trump drew criticism from the media and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for his immediate blame of "many sides" for the violence. He later denounced the actions of neo-Nazis, white Nationalists and the KKK by name in a scripted statement.However, he later reaffirmed his original take on Charlottesville, saying there were good people on "both sides."