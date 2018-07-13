PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle

President Donald Trump and Melania meets with Queen Elizabeth II (KTRK)

LONDON --
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived at Windsor Castle for a social visit with Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch welcomed the American president in the courtyard of the royal castle.

A military band honored Trump with a Royal Salute before playing the U.S. National Anthem.

Trump and the queen are set to inspect the assembled honor guard before viewing a military "march past." The Trumps and the queen are scheduled to spend about 30 minutes getting acquainted over tea inside the castle.

Friday morning, demonstrators took to the streets outside the Parliament to mock Trump as a giant balloon depicting him as a screaming orange baby flew over the area.
WATCH: Demonstrators in London mock President Trump with giant balloon over Parliament

