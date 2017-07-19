POLITICS

Texas teens hold quinceanera protest at the Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas --
Teenagers from across the Lone Star State are in Austin to hold a quinceanera protest against Senate Bill 4, the so-called sanctuary cities law.

Teens gathered on the steps of the Capitol in their puffy and colorful party dresses to "combat hate and racism by celebrating Latino culture."

According to Latinorebels.com, 15 young women are sharing 15 reasons they're resisting SB4, which some call the 'show me your papers' law.

"We're going to combat hate and racism by celebrating Latino culture," the group wrote in a release.
