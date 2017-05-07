POLITICS

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs sanctuary cities ban into law

FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces a new initiative to combat gang violence at Houston's DPS headquarters on Monday, April 10, 2017. (KTRK)

In a Facebook Live video, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that he has signed a new ban on sanctuary cities into law.

According to a press release from the governor's office, the legislation signed would ban sanctuary cities in the state of Texas, and would require both local government and law enforcement to comply with federal immigration laws.


The sanctuary city ban was a priority that Abbott deemed a legislative emergency.

In a statement, Abbott said "As Governor, my top priority is public safety, and this bill furthers that objective by keeping dangerous criminals off our streets."

The new legislation will serve those who don't comply with the law legal consequences including:

A civil penalty for entities in violation of the law of up to $25,500 for each day of the violation.

A class A misdemeanor for a sheriff, chief of police, or constable who fails to comply with federal immigration detainer requests

Removal from office for any elected or appointed official who does not comply with the law.

"We all support legal immigration. It helped build America and Texas," Abbott said during the live stream on Facebook. "But legal immigration is different from harboring people who have committed dangerous crimes. This law cracks down on policies like the Travis County sheriff who declared that she would not detain known criminals accused of violent crimes."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
politicsgreg abbottsanctuary citiesTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Centrist Macron won the French presidential election
Voters await results of May municipal elections
House OKs health bill, a step toward Obamacare repeal
Social reactions to the Republican health care plan
More Politics
Top Stories
Voters approve HISD Proposition 1
Houston Rockets guard loses grandfather before game 4
Centrist Macron won the French presidential election
Houston cop relieved of duty after alleged DWI arrest
Kids eat free: Where to find free kids meals in Houston
Houston history: An ugly Cinco de Mayo celebration
DIY braces are a thing -- but not a good one
Show More
Life lessons one glass of lemonade at a time
Purple Heart recipient graduates from college
Student gives Air Jordan Sneakers to bullied classmate
GOOD EVENING, FRIENDS: Dave Ward signs off
Officer goes viral for comforting boy with autism
More News
Photos
Take a trip back in time -- in style!
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
A royal affair at Houston's 24th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade
PHOTOS: Massive BBQ restaurant fire in N. Harris Co.
More Photos