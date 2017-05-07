Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs sanctuary cities ban into law

In a Facebook Live video, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that he has signed a new ban on sanctuary cities into law.According to a press release from the governor's office, the legislation signed would ban sanctuary cities in the state of Texas, and would require both local government and law enforcement to comply with federal immigration laws.The sanctuary city ban was a priority that Abbott deemed a legislative emergency.In a statement, Abbott said "As Governor, my top priority is public safety, and this bill furthers that objective by keeping dangerous criminals off our streets."The new legislation will serve those who don't comply with the law legal consequences including:A civil penalty for entities in violation of the law of up to $25,500 for each day of the violation.A class A misdemeanor for a sheriff, chief of police, or constable who fails to comply with federal immigration detainer requestsRemoval from office for any elected or appointed official who does not comply with the law."We all support legal immigration. It helped build America and Texas," Abbott said during the live stream on Facebook. "But legal immigration is different from harboring people who have committed dangerous crimes. This law cracks down on policies like the Travis County sheriff who declared that she would not detain known criminals accused of violent crimes."