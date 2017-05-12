POLITICS

Texas Sen. John Cornyn reportedly in running to head FBI

Texas Senator John Cornyn is reportedly in the running to head the FBI. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas Sen. John Cornyn will head to Washington this weekend for an interview with Pres. Trump about potentially heading the FBI, according to reports from ABC News and the Associated Press.

In recent days, the senator has maintained that his focus remains on his Senate seat, but his voting records and public statements of support have made him a close ally to Pres. Trump.

On Friday, protesters gathered outside of a Galleria-area restaurant where Cornyn had a speaking engagement with supporters.

One protester said he would press Cornyn to "assign a non-partisan independent commission to investigate potential Russian election interference."

As the event ended, Cornyn slipped out of a side door, avoiding the protesters and an ABC13 crew.

White House officials told the AP Trump is considering nearly a dozen candidates to replace Comey, including Texas Sen. John Cornyn, South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy, former Michigan Rep. Mike Rogers and former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly. Four candidates - Cornyn, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, attorney Alice Fisher and judge Michael Garcia - have interviews scheduled Saturday.

