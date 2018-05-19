POLITICS

Schools in one state may be required to display 'In God We Trust'

Will 'In God We Trust' be prominently displayed in schools across North Carolina? That's what would be required under a bill proposed this week. (WTVD)

If a proposed bill in North Carolina passes, 'In God We Trust' will be required to be prominently displayed in that state's schools.

That's what would be required under a bill proposed this week.
The bill would require local boards of education to adopt policies to:

  • Require the display of the United States and North Carolina flags in each classroom, when available

  • Require the display of the national motto, "In God We Trust," and the State motto, "To Be Rather Than to Seem," in at least one prominent location of each school, such as an entry way, cafeteria, or other common area

  • Require that recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance be scheduled on a daily basis

  • Provide age-appropriate instruction on the meaning and historical origins of the flag and the Pledge of Allegiance

The proposed bill states:
These policies shall not compel any person to stand, salute the flag, or recite the Pledge of Allegiance. If flags are donated or are otherwise available, flags shall be displayed in each classroom.

The bill was sponsored by four North Carolina Republican state house members.

Read the proposed North Carolina bill here.
