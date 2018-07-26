POLITICS

Radio hosts facing heat over 'turban man' comments toward state attorney general

EMBED </>More Videos

N.J. radio hosts facing heat for 'turban man' comments. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on July 26, 2018.

By
TRENTON, N.J. --
Two New Jersey radio hosts are receiving heavy criticism and have been taken off the air for repeatedly referring to the state's attorney general as "turban man" on air.

The comments came Wednesday during the midday Dennis and Judi show on radio station New Jersey 101.5.

Hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco were discussing a recent decision by State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

Malloy said he couldn't remember Grewal's name and told Franco, "I'm just going to say the guy with the turban."

They referred to him as "turban man" repeatedly in the segment.

At one point, Malloy said, "Listen, if that offends you, then don't wear the turban and I'll remember your name."

Grewal is the country's first Sikh-American attorney general.

He tweeted his comments early Thursday morning, ".@nj1015: My name, for the record, is Gurbir Grewal. I'm the 61st Attorney General of NJ. I'm a Sikh American. I have 3 daughters. And yesterday, I told them to turn off the radio."


Grewal followed that with another tweet, saying, "This is not the first indignity I've faced and it probably won't be the last. Sometimes, I endure it alone. Yesterday, all of New Jersey heard it. It's time to end small-minded intolerance. It's an issue I addressed at @APAICS conference this May."


Last December, Grewal explained why he chose a career in public service.

"I wanted to perhaps also show people that while I and others like me may look different or worship differently that we too are committed to this country," Grewal said.

N.J. 101.5 tweeted, "We are aware of the offensive comments made by Dennis and Judi during Wednesday's broadcast. We have taken immediate action and have taken them off the air until further notice. We are investigating the matter and will have further comment shortly."



Governor Phil Murphy also weighed in on Twitter, stating he was "outraged by the abhorrent and xenophobic comments...Hate speech has no place in N.J. and does not belong on our airwaves. Station management must hold the hosts accountable for these intolerant and racist comments."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsradiou.s. & worldcontroversial videoNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Trump insults LeBron James, Don Lemon over CNN interview
John Gray among pastors to receive backlash for meeting with President Trump
Judge to city: You can put meeting video back online
3D-printed guns: Everything to know about the yearslong debate
More Politics
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News