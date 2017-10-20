At least three George Ranch High School students are facing disciplinary action after a picture of them on campus waving Confederate and Donald Trump flags was posted to social media.The picture was posted to Snapchat. It's unclear when a caption was added to it, but that text reads "All my brothers n [sic] sisters of African descent. Now is the day to prove urself [sic]. Let these twitter fingers turn to trigger fingers.""About the trigger fingers, which was very alarming -- are they talking about guns? Bringing guns to school? Or is it just trying to get attention or what is really going on," said one mother who asked us not to use her name.She witnessed the teens Friday morning in the parking lot as she dropped her daughter off at the school."I feel like it was a terroristic threat against the African American students at our school," she said.Lamar Consolidated ISD says the students with the flags made a "poor" decision and that they're facing appropriate consequences for disrupting school. The district wouldn't say if the person who posted the picture has been reprimanded or if that person is even a student.Dr. Fred Black, principal at George Ranch High School wrote in an email to parents: "Please know that the safety of your children, our staff and all visitors will always be our first priority."LCISD adds that it has assigned extra police on campus as a result of this incident.