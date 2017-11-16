Steve Mostyn, well-known lawyer and Democratic mega-donor, has died.The well-known Houstonian died in his Museum District home Wednesday night. Authorities say he took his own life.Mostyn and his wife Amber, also an attorney, have one of the most successful litigation firms in the state. He was well known suing insurance companies on behalf of thousands of homeowners who were unsatisfied with their claims after suffering hurricane damage.The imposing and effective attorney was impossible to ignore in both legal and political circls. His death shocked those who work at his firm, and friends who considered him family."Amber and Steve had been like family," said State Senator Sylvia Garcia, a close family friend. "They've been friends and supporters, and they're more than that. They're people I knew I could always count on."Garcia, along with many democratic elected officials, benefited from Mostyn's generosity. Mostyn and his wife Amber were the most prolific Democratic donors in the state. The couple has hosted both President Barack Obama and Secretary Hillary Clinton in Houston."Steve was a passionate person, and he's a compassionate person, he gave so much to his community, to the legal community and charity community, so it's a pretty big loss," said Randy Sorrels, a fellow attorney who served on the board of the Texas Trial Lawyers Attorney when Mostyn was President.Mostyn last spoke to Eyewitness News on Aug. 30, just days after Hurricane Harvey. He gave advice on what homeowners who suffered damage in their homes should do.Throughout the day, condolences poured in from across the state."Steve was a dear friend, and I looked to him for his wise counsel, kind spirit and good humor. Steve helped so many people through his advocacy and philanthropy, and he was dedicated to the ideals of equal rights for all people, particularly our most vulnerable residents," said Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis.Amber Mostyn issued the following statement on behalf of the family: