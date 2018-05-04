DALLAS, Texas --More than 70,000 National Rifle Association members are expected in Dallas for the group's annual meeting, which will feature an appearance by President Donald Trump.
Good morning from Dallas. I’m at the @NRA convention. Thousands are in line waiting to hear @POTUS and @VP speak. One topic people told me they want to hear discussed, school safety. You can definitely feel the Parkland’s impact inside. pic.twitter.com/Y87lTCnjCL— Nick Natario (@NickABC13) May 4, 2018
The event is also drawing protests, including those who have lost loved ones to gun violence.
President Donald Trump says the National Rifle Association is a "great organization that loves this country." He'll be joined by Vice President Mike Pence, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn.
Trump spoke to reporters Friday aboard Air Force One as he flew to Dallas to address the organization's annual convention for the fourth consecutive time.
Trump's appearance comes after he temporarily strayed from NRA dogma opposing stronger gun control after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, earlier this year - only to return to the fold.
Those attending the meeting that runs through Saturday will listen to political speeches, check out the latest firearms, attend gun training courses and socialize.
NRA officials Wayne LaPierre, Chris Cox and Dana Loesch will be among those speaking Friday.