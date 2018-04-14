POLITICS

President Trump is coming to Houston on May 14

President Trump visiting Houston on May 14 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
President Donald Trump is returning to Houston in May to help raise money for Republicans to defend their majority in Congress.

According to the Washington Post, Trump is scheduled to attend a May 14 fundraising luncheon for the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

The fundraiser is to help Senate Republicans raise money for the 2018 midterms. Contribution levels are said to range from $5,000 per person and up to $100,000 per couple.

RELATED: President Trump visits with kids, hands out lunches at NRG Center during Houston visit
President Trump stops in Houston, Elex Michaelson reports.

