Pig gets kiss from council member after losing bet

HOUSTON (KTRK) --One lucky pig from the Houston Zoo got a little love from a Houston city council member.
Council member Dwight Boykins got to give that pig a little smooch after losing a bet with the council.
Members were raising money for the Hurricane Harvey relief fund. The member that came up short and raised the lowest amount of money had to kiss a pig.
Today was pay-up on that bet.
The relief fund is being distributed to non-profits to get to Harvey victims and has raised more than $60 million.
