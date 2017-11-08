Pig gets kiss from council member after losing bet

One lucky pig from the Houston Zoo got a little love from a Houston city council member.Council member Dwight Boykins got to give that pig a little smooch after losing a bet with the council.Members were raising money for the Hurricane Harvey relief fund. The member that came up short and raised the lowest amount of money had to kiss a pig.Today was pay-up on that bet.The relief fund is being distributed to non-profits to get to Harvey victims and has raised more than $60 million.