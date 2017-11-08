  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: CMA Awards backstage live feed
Pence: Gunman and Air Force at fault in Texas massacre

VP Mike Pence to meet victims in Sutherland Springs. (KTRK)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KTRK) --
Vice President Mike Pence is blaming the Air Force bureaucracy in addition to the gunman for a massacre at a South Texas church that left more than two dozen dead.

Pence spoke at a news conference Wednesday afternoon outside the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, where the shootings happened.

He said the gunman lied on his background check application when buying the weapons. He also cited the man's history of mental illness and bureaucratic failings within the Air Force for the tragedy.

RELATED: Full list of Texas church shooting victims identified
Annabelle Renee Pomeroy, 14, was among those killed in a mass shooting at a Texas church.



Pence began his trip to Texas Wednesday by visiting Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio to meet with victims wounded in the shooting. Then he, his wife and Texas officials met with victims' families, first-responders and two men who pursued the gunman.


Pence said President Donald Trump had authorized a full complement of federal resources to the investigation, including 100 on-site FBI agents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


