Obama wore same tux for years, no one noticed

Michelle Obama is now reflecting on her time in the White House and she's pointing out the double standard in men and women's fashion.During a talk at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, the former first lady lamented on how every detail of her outfits were critiqued, while her husband got away with wearing the same shoes and tuxedo for years, and no one seemed to notice."This is the unfair thing - you talk about Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers - no matter what we do, he puts on that same tux," Michelle said at the conference. "Now, people take pictures of the shoes I wear, the bracelets, the necklace. They didn't comment that for eight years he wore the same tux, same shoes."Michelle says he would even poke fun at her because it only took him 10 minutes to get ready.Despite becoming an influential fashion icon during her time as first lady, she could not escape a constant stream of criticism rhat insisted that she showed too much skin, or that she did not look the part.It's unclear how many sets Barack Obama had of his signature outfit, but he was photographed wearing at least one different tuxedo jacket during his term.Fashion wasn't the only thing that Michelle Obama discussed at the conference. She also talked about women in STEM and girls' education."I'm very passionate about girls' education, and we still have a long way to go on equality and access," she said, talking about the absence of women in STEM fields. "We have to teach young girls they are smart and can compete."