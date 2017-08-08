N. Korea examining plans to fire missiles on Guam

Hours after President Donald Trump issued a warning of "fire and fury," North Korea says it is examining its operational plans for attacking Guam to contain U.S. bases there.The army said in a statement distributed Wednesday by the state-run news agency that it is studying a plan to create an "enveloping fire" in areas around Guam with medium- to long-range ballistic missiles.The U.S. territory is home to Andersen Air Force Base.The statement says the move is in response to a recent U.S. ICBM test.A Japanese defense paper and a U.S. media report released today said North Korea may have successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles.That's a key benchmark in the country's attempt to become a full-fledged nuclear power.Trump said Tuesday that North Korea "will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen" if it makes any more threats to the U.S.Trump issued the warning during a briefing on opioid addiction at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.