PROTEST

State lawmaker and 'F-TRUMP' driver speak after new decal targets Fort Bend Co. sheriff

EMBED </>More Videos

We will carry the news conference this morning at 10 a.m. on the ABC13 news app.

By
RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman at odds with the Fort Bend County sheriff over her "F-TRUMP" message on her vehicle is slated to address a newly added decal that criticizes the county's top cop and his supporters.

You can watch the news conference live at 10 a.m. on the ABC13 news app.
CLICK/TAP TO WATCH LIVE VIDEO


Karen Fonseca, who was arrested just before the weekend on an unrelated fraud warrant, unveiled a decal on her truck's back window that says "F-Troy Nehls and F-You For Voting for Him." The message was placed right next to her existing decal criticizing President Trump.

Nehls targeted Fonseca's pickup in a Facebook post. He posted a photo of the "F-TRUMP" decal to look for the driver.

In response to the new decal revealed Sunday, Nehls said, "It doesn't surprise me. Her behavior is disgusting."

When asked whether she could find middle ground with the sheriff, Fonseca told ABC13 that she has not spoken with him.

"We have not changed any words. We don't have a relationship," Fonseca said. "The thing is, I think he went about it the wrong way, exposing us on Facebook."

RELATED: Driver with F-Trump sticker adds Sheriff Troy Nehls to truck display

EMBED More News Videos

Driver with F-Trump sticker adds Sheriff Troy Nehls to truck display, Christine Dobbyn reports.



Nehls threatened disorderly conduct charges against Fonseca. He later removed the post.
Fonseca bonded out of jail on the fraud warrant.

The woman will be joined by State Rep. Ron Reynolds and her attorney, Brian Middleton.

"We have to protect people's First Amendment right to free speech," Reynolds said ahead of the news conference. "A difference in political views does not give Sheriff Nehls the right to target citizens."

Reynolds is accusing Nehls of abusing his law enforcement authority.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald TrumpprotestbuzzworthyFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PROTEST
Social justice groups to 'take a knee' at Texans game
Papa John's apologizes for criticizing anthem protests
Fort Bend ISD teachers say two students attacked them
Colin Kaepernick named GQ's 'Citizen of the Year'
More protest
POLITICS
Rev. Jesse Jackson announces he has Parkinson's
Local congressman architect of historic tax reform bill
Prominent Houston attorney has died
Radio host alleges Al Franken forcibly kissed her
More Politics
Top Stories
Charles Manson dies at 83
ROAD TO RECOVERY: A slow rebuilding in Port Arthur
Fans camp out at Academy ahead of Altuve's appearance
Driver in southwest Houston spots body in median
Hollywood sex crimes investigation widening
Harrison Ford stops to help driver who crashed
Get ready for 6 years of traffic nightmares
Subway riders scramble to get away from rat on train
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car smashes into store
Planned implosion brings down Atlanta's Georgia Dome
What's the sports world saying about the Texans win?
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
P!nk stuns with gravity-defying performance
More News
Top Video
Driver in southwest Houston spots body in median
Subway riders scramble to get away from rat on train
Hollywood sex crimes investigation widening
Houston area dine-in options for Thanksgiving
More Video