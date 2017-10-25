ABC13 & YOU

Students gather to exercise their civic duty at Walk 2 Vote event

The University of Houston-Downtown Student Government Association will again host a student voting movement. The Walk 2 Vote 2017 event takes place on October 25, 2017.


Walk 2 Vote events, now held nationwide to encourage students to be involved in civic matters, originated at UHD in 2012. The initiative hoped to empower students to register to vote and take action during early voting.

Following a brief rally, community members marched to the voting polls alongside hundreds of students.

Join the Movement today from Noon to 1:30 p.m. on the south deck of the University of Houston-Downtown's campus. Students will gather at 1 Main Street - One Main Building and march to 1001 Preston Street for voting.

Food, beverages, and entertainment will be provided.

For more information: studentactivities@uhd.edu

