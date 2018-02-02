How to register to vote in Texas

You can register to vote in person at your local Voter Registrar's office. Voter registration applications are also available at VoteTexas.gov; they can be filled out and mailed to the Voter Registrar's office in your jurisdiction.
Registrants can also request to have a postage-paid application mailed to their home to facilitate the registration process.
If you don't remember if you have registered to vote, the Texas Secretary of State has set up a website to check your registration status.
Registered voters who need to update their information should contact their local Voter Registrar.
In order to vote, Texas residents must complete their voter registration at least 30 days prior to the election date.
A finalized list of polling places will be published two days prior to the election. All polling places are open from 7am to 7pm.
All voters must present one of the following forms of photo identification at the polling place in order to verify their identity:
- Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
- Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS
- United States military identification card containing the person's photograph
- United States citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph
- United States passport
If you don't have any of the aforementioned forms of identification, you can apply for an Election Identification Certificate to present at your polling place.