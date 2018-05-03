POLITICS

George H.W. Bush ready to go home, thanks Houston Methodist staff for atrium naming honor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
President George H.W. and former first lady Barbara Bush will forever be part of Texas history and Houston Methodist Hospital.

The hospital will name its new Walter Tower after the beloved couple.

"The Bushes have always been a part of our Houston Methodist family and we all mourn the loss of Mrs. Bush, a truly wonderful woman," said Marc L. Boom, M.D., president and CEO of Houston Methodist. "We are proud to dedicate this warm and welcoming space in this beautiful new building to them."

In a tweet, George H.W. said he was "quite moved by this announcement."



And he added that he's ready to be home.
RELATED: Timeline of George H.W. Bush's recent medical issues

"The doctors, nurses and support staff are so nice, but the second I get the green light I'm outta here," he tweeted.

He is currently at Methodist Hospital as he continues to regain strength from an infection.
