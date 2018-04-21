  • LIVE VIDEO Farewell First Lady: Barbara Bush funeral
  • LIVE VIDEO Inside St. Martin's Church for Barbara Bush's funeral
POLITICS

George H.W. Bush wears special books socks to honor the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation

EMBED </>More Videos

George H.W. Bush wears socks adorned with books in honor of Barbara Bush

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
George H.W. Bush honored his wife of 73 years and her commitment to family literacy by wearing a pair of socks adorned with books during Mrs. Bush's funeral.


Barbara Bush's literacy foundation raised over $110 million.

In 2013, Neil and Maria Bush founded the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation to carry on the former first lady's legacy as a champion of literacy.

The foundation's mission is to improve the quality of life for Houstonians of all ages through the power of of reading, writing, clear communication and critical thinking.

The Barbara Bush Foundation helps increase awareness of the literacy crisis in America.

Before she passed, her foundation donated money to the Barbara Bush Library to replace books destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.

Mrs. Bush authored two children's books, C. Fred's Story and the best-selling Millie's Book, both of which have benefited literacy through proceeds from sales.

About 1,500 people are expected at the private service Saturday at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.

EMBED More News Videos

How the Barbara Bush Foundation carries on the first lady's legacy.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbarbara bushgeorge h.w. bush
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Barbara Bush: An interactive experience
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo remembers Barbara Bush
Barbara Bush's grandson recalls final day spent with her
Barbara Bush's scrapbooks give insight to family's legacy
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Former First Lady Barbara Bush funeral coverage
WATCH LIVE: Inside St. Martin's for Barbara Bush's funeral
VIP guests, program details for Mrs. Bush's funeral
'She was feisty' - Friends share special memories of Mrs. Bush
How to view Barbara Bush's motorcade in Houston
How to view Barbara Bush's motorcade in College Station
Bush family welcomes new baby after Barbara Bush's passing
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Show More
Aggies honored to be part of service for Barbara Bush
Bushes' personal chef prepares first lady's funeral meal
Secret Service agents honored to stand watch for Barbara Bush
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo remembers Barbara Bush
Mourners pay respects to Barbara Bush at public viewing
More News