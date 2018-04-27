POLITICS

President George H.W. Bush to remain in the hospital through weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

George HW Bush's recent history of health problems

President George H.W. Bush will stay in the hospital through the weekend, according to a family spokesperson..



Jim McGrath, the family's spokesman, said that 41 will continue his recovery and regain his strength through the weekend.
RELATED: Timeline of George H.W. Bush's recent medical issues

On Wednesday, Jim McGrath said Bush is "alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress."


In a tweet, Bush also thanked everyone who helped with the public visitation and private funeral for the former first lady.

He wrote, "My family and I thank Mayor Sylvester Turner, his terrific staff, Houston Police, METRO Houston, Second Baptist Church, St. Martins -- and really all Houstonians -- for your professionalism and obvious care in making Barbara's visitors and funeral guests feel so welcomed. Thank you all."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushhealthhospitalHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war, denuclearize peninsula
White House doctor withdraws as VA secretary nominee
George H.W. Bush is 'alert and talking'
No punishment for professor who called Bush 'amazing racist'
More Politics
Top Stories
Deputies open fire on chase suspect who rammed patrol cars
Houston, get ready for a traffic nightmare weekend
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
WILD CRASH: Witnesses lift car off 2 women when car jumps curb
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war, denuclearize peninsula
How to spot a skimmer and avoid identity theft
New CDC study shows spike in autism diagnoses
Rockets tickets for round 2 of NBA playoffs on sale today
Show More
Get ready to pay more for Amazon Prime
Get it while it's cheap! Wine prices are expected to rise
ABBA records 2 new songs, first new material in 35 years
Man hit and killed while trying to help stranger
Guy gets brutally honest to sell his 1999 Toyota Corolla
More News