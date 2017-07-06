POLITICS

Former Pres. George W. Bush turns 71 today

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">George W. Bush, as part owner of the Texas Rangers, points out some of the amenities Nov. 7, 1993 during construction of the Ballpark in Arlington, Texas. (Ron Heflin)</span></div>
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
George W. Bush, who was elected Texas governor in the mid-'90s before winning a hotly contested presidential race, turns 71 years old today.

He was born George Walker Bush in New Haven, Connecticut, on July 6, 1946 to his father George Herbert Walker and Barbara Bush.

George W. earned his undergraduate degree at Yale before working toward his MBA at Harvard.

At 31, the future oil businessman wed Laura Welch, with whom he would have two daughters, Jenna and Barbara.

Following an unsuccessful bid for U.S. House, George W. became a co-owner of the Texas Rangers, building up his own name in the process. By 1995, George W. transitioned from Major League Baseball to politics, winning the governor's seat of Texas.

George W. aimed for the White House by 2000, winning a controversial election in which the race's balance hung on chads and a recount in Florida.

George W. served two terms in Washington, most notably as the Commander-in-Chief during the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

Since leaving the White House in 2009, the 42nd U.S. president returned to his home in Texas and later opened his presidential library in Dallas.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
politicsgeorge w. bushbirthdaythe white houseTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Christie defends use of beach closed to the public
Media organizations criticize Trump for tweeted video
State shields Planned Parenthood from defunding
Texas court questions benefits for gay spouses
More Politics
Top Stories
Person hit by vehicle on North Loop eastbound at I-45
Large fire erupts at South Houston warehouse
Thieves slam truck into store and grab safe
Tupac letter reveals why he broke up with Madonna
New diet book claims coffee can help weight loss
Slight chance of afternoon storms
Neighbor accused of killing man over dog droppings
Show More
Hobby Lobby to pay fine for illegal smuggling
Texas City commissioner not resigning after fatal crash
Surveillance video captures pit bull attack young boy
Montana rattled by late night magnitude 5.8 earthquake
Toddler forced to sit on mom's lap for 3.5 hour flight
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Throwback Thursday pics of ABC13 talent
PHOTOS: Celebrating the Fourth of July
Adorable kids celebrate July 4th with Teddy Bear Parade
New clues revealed in mystery of skeleton in Heights home
More Photos