Former Gov. Mark White lies in state at Texas Capitol

Hundreds of people are lining up to pay their respects to former Gov. Mark White as he lies in state at the Texas Capitol.White's coffin was draped with a Texas flag on Thursday and displayed in the rotunda beneath his gubernatorial portrait, which was partially draped with a black shroud. Two Texas state troopers and an American flag stood nearby.Mourners joined a line that ran most of the length of a long, marble-floored hallway to be greeted by White's relatives before filing past his coffin.White was a lawyer and Democrat who served one term as Texas governor, from 1983 until early 1987. He battled kidney cancer and died Saturday at age 77.White was set to be buried at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.