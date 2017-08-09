POLITICS

Search warrant executed at home of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort

FBI search warrant executed at Paul Manafort's home.

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
Federal authorities issued and executed a search warrant on a home in Virginia belonging to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort in the last two weeks, ABC News has learned.

Sources tell ABC the search warrant, issued by the FBI, stems from the ongoing investigation by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

A spokesperson for Manafort did not immediately respond to ABC News.

Manafort, who joined the campaign during the primaries and ran the Republican National Convention, resigned from the campaign in late August 2016 once reports surfaced about his work abroad.

Just last month, Manafort registered as a foreign agent for past work on behalf of Ukraine, his spokesperson confirmed at the time to ABC News.

Within the last few weeks, ABC News has learned President Trump's presidential campaign, Manafort, and his son Donald Trump Jr. have started handing over documents to the Senate Judiciary Committee in compliance with the panel's investigation into possible Russian election interference.

The Trump campaign sent over more than 20,000 pages of documents to the committee last week on August 2, the deadline to submit documents to the committee.

Manafort produced about 400 pages, including his foreign agent advocacy paperwork around the same time. In letters to Manafort and Trump Jr., the Judiciary Committee leaders asked for all documents related to their June 2016 meeting with Russian lawyers, as well as any communications or records of attempts to obtain information from Russians about Hillary Clinton or the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.

