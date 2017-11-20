PROTEST

'F-TRUMP' driver to speak after new decal targets Fort Bend Co. sheriff

We will carry the news conference this morning at 10 a.m. on the ABC13 news app. (KTRK)

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman at odds with the Fort Bend County sheriff over her "F-TRUMP" message on her vehicle is slated to address a newly added decal that criticizes the county's top cop and his supporters.

Karen Fonseca, who was arrested just before the weekend on an unrelated fraud warrant, unveiled a decal on her truck's back window that says "F-Troy Nehls and F-You For Voting for Him." The message was placed right next to her existing decal criticizing President Trump.

Nehls targeted Fonseca's pickup in a Facebook post. He posted a photo of the "F-TRUMP" decal to look for the driver.

In response to the new decal revealed Sunday, Nehls said, "It doesn't surprise me. Her behavior is disgusting."

When asked whether she could find middle ground with the sheriff, Fonseca told ABC13 that she has not spoken with him.

"We have not changed any words. We don't have a relationship," Fonseca said. "The thing is, I think he went about it the wrong way, exposing us on Facebook."

RELATED: Driver with F-Trump sticker adds Sheriff Troy Nehls to truck display

Driver with F-Trump sticker adds Sheriff Troy Nehls to truck display, Christine Dobbyn reports.



Nehls threatened disorderly conduct charges against Fonseca. He later removed the post.

Fonseca bonded out of jail on the fraud warrant.

The woman will be joined by State Rep. Ron Reynolds and her attorney, Brian Middleton.

"We have to protect people's First Amendment right to free speech," Reynolds said ahead of the news conference. "A difference in political views does not give Sheriff Nehls the right to target citizens."

Reynolds is accusing Nehls of abusing his law enforcement authority.

