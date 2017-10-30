U.S. & WORLD

Paul Manafort and Rick Gates to surrender in Russia probe, ABC News reports

WASHINGTON (KTRK) --
Paul Manafort, a former campaign manager for President Trump, and Rick Gates will surrender to federal authorities today in Washington, D.C., sources with direct knowledge tell ABC News.

Manafort is the former chairman of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Gates is one of his associates.

They are the first to be charged in special counsel Robert Mueller's five month investigation into whether anyone from the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

