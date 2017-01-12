POLITICS

DOJ watchdog investigating FBI's actions before election

FBI Director James Comey makes a statement at FBI Headquarters in Washington, Tuesday. Comey said 110 emails sent or received on Clinton's server contained classified information. (Cliff Owen)

The Justice Department's inspector general announced Thursday he will launch an investigation into the department and FBI's actions in the months leading up to the 2016 election, including whether department policies were properly followed by FBI Director James Comey.

Democrats have blamed Comey's handling of an investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server and his late-October release of a letter about the case as among the reasons for her loss to Republican Donald Trump.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz said the investigation would look at whether department or FBI policies were followed in relation to Comey's actions in the case.

EMBED </>More News Videos

A former FBI agent weighs in on the surprise revelation that the FBI is revisiting the Clinton email investigation less than two weeks before Election Day.



The review will examine Comey's news conference in July 2016 in which he said that the FBI would not recommend charges. During his announcement, Comey delivered an unusual public statement for an FBI chief by chastising Clinton and her aides as "extremely careless."

It will also review the two letters he sent to Congress about the case in the final days before the 2016 election. Clinton and her aides said the disclosure of "new" emails - found on a laptop belonging to Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of Clinton aide Huma Abedin - less than two weeks before Election Day hurt her in several battleground states.

Comey's action prompted outrage from Clinton and other Democrats who said it needlessly placed her under suspicion when the FBI didn't even know if the emails were relevant.
Related Topics:
politicsFBIdepartment of justicehillary clinton2016 electionWashington
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Senate GOP clears key hurdle in 'Obamacare' repeal
Defiant Trump denies reports on Russian ties
Presidential inaugurations through the years
Obama encourages US in farewell speech
More Politics
Top Stories
Fort Bend Co. mother admits to smothering infant
Trooper shot in ambush; Good Samaritan kills gunman
HPD investigating double homicide in SE Houston
Playboy Super Bowl party being held in former church
Welcome home Dave Ward
'A very big deal': Raid arrests could solve other crimes
Boston radio hosts slam Watt
Show More
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Chinese national
Houston Restaurant Weeks donates $2 million to food bank
Truck gets stuck in giant hole after water main break
Teen killed, deputy constable hurt in violent brawl
METRO offering free rides for Houston marathon runners
More News
Photos
TSA confiscated record number number of firearms in 2016
Time is running out to see MFAH's Degas exhibit
SUV goes for unexpected swim in pool
Homes in historic Heights community get makeover
More Photos