Democrats call Trump's firing of Comey a 'cover-up'

Cryin' Chuck Schumer stated recently, "I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer." Then acts so indignant. #draintheswamp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

There are new questions this morning about the future of the FBI's investigation into possible connections between President Trump's election and Russia.Trump stunned many with the firing of FBI Director James Comey yesterday afternoon.Some Democrats call the firing a cover-up and say a special prosecutor needs to take over the Russia investigation.White House counselor Kellyanne Conway spoke to CNN's Anderson Cooper last night, and denied this is a cover-up."This has nothing to do with the campaign six months ago," Conway said. "This has everything to do with the performance of the FBI director since the president has been in the White House. He took decisive action."Conway said people would "absolutely" suspect a cover-up, however.The president tweeted a response to New York Senator Chuck Schumer, saying:Then, this morning at 6:10 a.m. Houston time, the president had this to say:We are seeing new video this morning of when Comey first learned of his firing.He boarded a plane in Los Angeles yesterday after traveling to California for official FBI business.An FBI official tells ABC News that Comey first found out he was fired by watching TV news reports and was "really surprised" and "caught flat-footed."