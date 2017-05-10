POLITICAL SCANDAL

Democrats call Trump's firing of Comey a 'cover-up'

EMBED </>More Videos

Congressional leaders want to know whether the Trump administration is using Comey's firing as a cover up. (KTRK)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
There are new questions this morning about the future of the FBI's investigation into possible connections between President Trump's election and Russia.

Trump stunned many with the firing of FBI Director James Comey yesterday afternoon.

Some Democrats call the firing a cover-up and say a special prosecutor needs to take over the Russia investigation.

RELATED: Timeline of James Comey's firing as FBI director
EMBED More News Videos

The Hillary Clinton email scandal leads to James Comey's firing as FBI director.



White House counselor Kellyanne Conway spoke to CNN's Anderson Cooper last night, and denied this is a cover-up.

"This has nothing to do with the campaign six months ago," Conway said. "This has everything to do with the performance of the FBI director since the president has been in the White House. He took decisive action."

Conway said people would "absolutely" suspect a cover-up, however.

RELATED: President Trump fires James Comey as FBI director
EMBED More News Videos

Days after he testified regarding alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, FBI Director James Comey has been fired.



The president tweeted a response to New York Senator Chuck Schumer, saying:


Then, this morning at 6:10 a.m. Houston time, the president had this to say:


We are seeing new video this morning of when Comey first learned of his firing.

He boarded a plane in Los Angeles yesterday after traveling to California for official FBI business.

An FBI official tells ABC News that Comey first found out he was fired by watching TV news reports and was "really surprised" and "caught flat-footed."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldinvestigationFBIPresident Donald Trumppolitical scandalcongressrussiaWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICAL SCANDAL
Nixon was nothing like Trump, his library tweets
The firing of FBI director James Comey: A timeline
Impeachment possible after governor accused of affair
Bernie says Hillary's emails are the FBI's business, not his
More political scandal
POLITICS
Nixon was nothing like Trump, his library tweets
House passes Houston city pension plan with amendment
Centrist Macron won the French presidential election
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs sanctuary cities ban into law
More Politics
Top Stories
Burglars smash their way into Alvin gun shop for second time
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
The firing of FBI director James Comey: A timeline
Nixon was nothing like Trump, his library tweets
Man makes epic action movie ad to sell used car
Man in hoodie robs Heights Jack in the Box restaurant
Grandmother on child found safe: 'I'm super elated'
Show More
Rockets lose 110-107 to Spurs in Game 5
Woman hit in the head, robbed inside garage
Can new rules make Houston a bike friendly city?
President Trump fires James Comey as FBI director
Dozens arrested at Middlelands Music Festival
More News
Top Video
Burglars smash their way into Alvin gun shop for second time
The firing of FBI director James Comey: A timeline
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
Nixon was nothing like Trump, his library tweets
More Video