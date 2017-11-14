POLITICS

Candidates make plans to run for U.S. Congressman Gene Green's seat

EMBED </>More Videos

Congressman Gene Green says he is looking forward to life after Congress. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Several candidates have announced plans to run for U.S. congressional seat that will be vacated by Representative Gene Green next year.

Texas State Senator Sylvia R. Garcia announced she is running for Congress in Texas Congressional District 29.


The Texas Democrat says she plans to continue to work for families, quality education, access to health care, and immigration reform.

Adrian Garcia is also running for the congressional seat.

The former Harris County Sheriff, Houston City Council Member, Mayor Pro Tem and 23 year Houston police veteran is mounting a campaign for the seat.

RELATED: Meet Adrian Garcia
EMBED More News Videos

Adrian Garcia


A third candidate also made his intentions official on Twitter Tuesday.
Texas Representative Armando Walle plans to campaign for Green's seat. Walle currently represents District 140.


Teacher Hector Morales has already been campaigning for the seat.

Also in the running for the 2018 Congress is Republican Robert Schafranek.

Green has served as a U.S. Congressman since 1993. He served as a Texas State Representative for 13 years and a Texas State Senator for seven years.

He plans to retire when his term ends at the end of 2018.

RELATED: Congressman Gene Green decides not to seek reelection

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
politicscongresscongressional racemeet the candidatesHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Congressman Gene Green decides not to seek reelection
Here's why people are talking about #BoycottKeurig
Roy Moore sex allegations stir up evangelicals
Trump: He would never call Kim Jong-un "short and fat"
More Politics
Top Stories
Shootings at multiple sites kill 3, wound school kids
Man's first day in Texas ends in chase and arrest
Family hopes teen's death will be a lesson to others
School bus driver saves kids after fiery crash
Child ejected in 2-vehicle crash in north Houston
Astros' Carlos Correa visits children in hospital
Andre Johnson honored at Houston City Council
Video shows passengers fleeing burning jet in Vegas
Show More
Harvey's 'Biblical' rainfall is getting more likely
BIZARRE BURGLARY: Woman in wig and heels climbs fence
Volunteers needed for gifts and giving this holiday
Authorities search for possible serial killer in Florida
Warming up ahead of a weekend cool front
More News
Top Video
'Green Loop' could replace I-45 downtown in the future
Does Houston really need another Starbucks? Apparently, the answer is yes!
Andre Johnson honored at Houston City Council
Shootings at multiple sites kill 3, wound school kids
More Video