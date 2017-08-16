Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush released a joint statement in response to racial tensions sparked by the violence this weekend during protests over a Confederate monument in Charlottesville, Virginia."America must always reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism, and hatred in all forms. As we pray for Charlottesville, we are reminded of the fundamental truths recorded by that city's most prominent citizen in the Declaration of Independence: we are all created equal and endowed by our Creator with unalienable rights. We know these truths to be everlasting because we have seen the decency and greatness of our country."The Bushes are the only living former presidents who are Republicans.Democratic former PresidentsBill Clinton and Barack Obama posted statements on Twitter on Saturday, Aug. 12, when much of the violence took place.Clinton tweeted first, writing, "Even as we protect free speech and assembly, we must condemn hatred, violence and white supremacy. #Charlottesville."Obama shared a quote from Nelson Mandela over the course of three tweets, the first of which is now the most liked tweet in the history of Twitter.