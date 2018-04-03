POLITICS

Bill would offer $10,000 for families to live in Rhode Island for a year

EMBED </>More Videos

The U.S. Census is a count of the population that helps determine congressional and funding allocations from the government. (Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo)

One Rhode Island lawmaker has a creative plan to boost the state's population prior to the 2020 U.S. Census: give families $10,000.

Through State Rep. Carlos Tobon's Qualified Family Migration to Rhode Island Act, middle-class families can receive $833.33 per month up to $10,000 for relocating to Rhode Island.

To qualify, you must have a family of at least three with a household income of $100,000 per year or more.

According to the Providence Journal, Tobon created the plan in efforts to protect Rhode Island from losing one of its two seats in Congress due to stagnant population. He believes that 30,000 new residents would help preserve the seat for the state.

Tobon hopes to attract families who are being priced out of Boston's soaring housing market.

The plan would begin on July 1 and run through Dec. 31, 2020, or after 30,000 applications.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicscensusmoneycongress
POLITICS
Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico
Sen. Ted Cruz kicks off re-election campaign in Stafford
Immigration advocates say Trump doesn't understand DACA
Kremlin: Trump invited Putin to White House
More Politics
Top Stories
Bus from Houston rolls over in Mexico, killing 1
Teen kills man on the way to work with his son in SW Houston
Condo belonging to vet in murder-for-hire plot for sale
Shooters on the run after injuring man and child at gas station
Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico
Earned it: Astros receive World Series rings Tuesday
Come and get 'em: Astros announce 2018 game giveaways
What Astros' World Series rings could look like
Show More
Designer of waterslide that killed boy surrenders to police
Taxi driver hit and killed crossing Hwy 59 after wreck
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Monument unveiled in honor of fallen deputy constable
TIMELINE: Deputy killed in Baytown
More News
Top Video
Condo belonging to vet in murder-for-hire plot for sale
Come and get 'em: Astros announce 2018 game giveaways
Police release body cam video of violent arrest of jaywalker
What Astros' World Series rings could look like
More Video